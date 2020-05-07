Skip Bayless Releases His 2021 Super Bowl Prediction

FS1 personality Skip Bayless has become well-known for his hot takes and rants involving LeBron James. That’s not all that he provides for his viewers though, as he’s shown on several occasions that he’s not afraid to go against the grain with his NFL predictions.

On Wednesday’s edition of Undisputed, Bayless gave his prediction for which two teams will play in next year’s Super Bowl. He also revealed his winner for that projected matchup.

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Bayless has Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers representing the NFC. However, the winner of the 2021 Super Bowl in his eyes will be the Baltimore Ravens.

“Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens should have won it all last year. And I believe they will win it all this coming year. They were the best team and they won the offseason. I thought Dallas had a better draft, but Mel Kiper said Baltimore had the best draft. The Ravens also added Calais Campbell, who is the perfect pickup for them. And then all of a sudden, they land J.K. Dobbins. ”

Baltimore has all the tools to make a title run this upcoming season. Lamar Jackson should be back with a vengeance, especially after his lackluster performance last postseason.

The Ravens also upgraded their defense in the NFL Draft by adding Patrick Queen and Justin Madubuike.

It’ll be tough for the Ravens to improve after owning a 14-2 record during the 2019 season. The result at the end of the year could be different though, as they’ll try to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.