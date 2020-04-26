Son Of Former WWE Star Signs With The Baltimore Ravens

Rob Gronkowski isn’t the only football player leaving a WWE pedigree behind to play in this NFL this year.

On Sunday, the Kennesaw State football program announced that running back Bronson Rechsteiner has signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Rechsteiner is the son of former WWE star and longtime professional wrestler Robert Rechsteiner, who goes by the stage name “Rick Steiner.”

One half of the legendary Steiner Brothers tag team, Rick and his brother Scott won dozens of tag team titles with promotions all around the world. They won two WWF Tag Team Championships and continue to wrestle to this day in Florida.

But Bronson Rechsteiner is more than just a guy with a great athletic pedigree. This past year he ran the ball 112 times for 924 yards and seven touchdowns, and had eight catches for 101 yards.

Cracking the final 53-man roster will be tough for almost any new running back, though.

The Ravens posted historically good rushing numbers in 2019 en route to a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC. Starting fullback Patrick Ricard made the Pro Bowl while blocking for Lamar Jackson and Mark Ingram.

To make matters tougher, the Ravens added Ohio State superstar JK Dobbins to that stacked lineup.

Rechsteiner is going to have his work cut out for him to make this roster.