Sporting News Announces Its NFL Executive Of The Year

This week, Sporting News announced its NFL Executive of the Year. The honor went to Eric DeCosta of the Baltimore Ravens for his outstanding work over the past 12 months.

DeCosta brought in two playmakers last offseason to help revitalize Baltimore’s offense. He drafted former Oklahoma wideout Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and signed Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram to a three-year deal.

Baltimore won 14 games in the regular season, earning the top seed in the AFC. Even though the Ravens fell short of winning a Super Bowl, it’d be unfair to dismiss DeCosta’s success over the past year.

Shortly after DeCosta won Executive of the Year, he released a statement. His focus wasn’t on his achievements, but instead it was on the current issue this country is going through.

“I’m honored to win the Sporting News Executive of the Year award even though it’s hard to accept such a distinction while so many people in our great country are suffering,” DeCosta said. “My thoughts are with all the care givers who devote the very best of themselves.”

Congratulations to Eric DeCosta, who has been named @sportingnews NFL Executive of the Year, as voted on by his peers. #InEricWeTrust 📰: https://t.co/EssIubX0FN pic.twitter.com/XQDzJq76iw — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 28, 2020

DeCosta hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since becoming the general manager of the Ravens.

This offseason he acquired Calais Campbell in a trade with the Jaguars and made several smart decisions in the 2020 NFL Draft, such as taking J.K. Dobbins and Patrick Queen.

When the Ravens found out Ozzie Newsome was going to retire, the majority of the NFL questioned how the team would replace such an impactful executive. Well, it appears they no longer have to worry about that.

Congratulations to Eric DeCosta for all his success thus far in Baltimore.