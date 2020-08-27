Statement From The Baltimore Ravens Is Going Viral

Over the past few days, sports organizations around the country have been issuing statements and taking a stand following the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

On Wednesday, the NBA postponed three playoff games after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the floor. The NHL and MLB also decided to postpone games following the NBA’s decision.

Several NFL teams have also either canceled practice or issued statements about the shooting. On Thursday afternoon, the Baltimore Ravens released a statement that quickly went viral.

The statement calls for change, which most of the statements from teams contain. That often brings criticism from detractors who suggest team’s call for change, but don’t do anything to bring it about.

However, the Ravens made sure to provide a message that not only calls for change, but also gives explicit instructions on how to make that possible.

The full statement can be found below.

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens: pic.twitter.com/Q8kOzQ8qAZ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 27, 2020

Baltimore received immediate praise for its statement, which included a legitimate call to action.

The Ravens have always been acknowledged as one of the most well-run organizations in all of sports. Thursday night’s statement didn’t hurt that reputation.

Now we’ll have to wait and see how the Ravens and other teams around the league handle matters heading into the regular season.