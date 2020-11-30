Steelers Veteran Sees 1 Positive With Game Postponement

The Pittsburgh Steelers were supposed to play the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving night. The game was postoned due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Baltimore and re-scheduled for Sunday afternoon. Then, the game was further delayed until Tuesday night.

While the postponement news was frustrating for some, it came as a blessing to one Steelers veteran player.

Pittsburgh defensive lineman Cam Heyward revealed this weekend that he was happy with the game postponement. Heyward said he needed more time to recover.

“I needed it, so I’m not going to complain about it,” Heyward said, per Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “We had some guys that had nicks and bruises that could use the rest. Whether it is taking care of your body, spending time with family, getting extra preparation, this is a week we can take advantage of it, so I thought we did that.”

The Steelers and the Ravens are now scheduled to play on Tuesday night.

“We appreciate the efforts of the NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers throughout this process,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, “while we all work to create an environment that keeps the health and safety of everyone involved at the forefront of each decision.

“Our organization has a plan in place, and we will be prepared to pay the Steelers. We thank everyone for their adaptability and look forward to the challenge of facing a very good football team at Heinz Field on Tuesday night.”