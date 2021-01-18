Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For Lamar Jackson

Is Lamar Jackson to blame for the Baltimore Ravens’ playoff loss to the Bills last Saturday? ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks so.

Jackson turned in another playoff dud this past weekend. The Ravens’ dual-threat superstar quarterback was anything but a superstar against the Bills, combining for just 196 yards of offense in a 17-3 postseason loss. Jackson also threw a costly interception in the red-zone, when the Ravens were trailing by just a touchdown late in the third quarter, that Bills defensive back Taron Johnson returned 101 yards for a pick-six.

Jackson’s night ended when he was hit hard by Bills defensive lineman Trent Murphy during the final play of the third quarter. It proved to be the exclamation point on a dreadful night for the Ravens.

Jackson wasn’t great, but he also wasn’t the only reason Baltimore’s off-season has already begun. Smith thinks otherwise. The ESPN analyst thinks Jackson deserves all of the blame for the Ravens’ loss to the Bills last Saturday.

Take a look.

Yes, Lamar Jackson played poorly – and quarterback is the most important position on the field – but his teammates didn’t exactly do much to help.

Justin Tucker missed two makeable field goals in the first half. The Ravens’ interior of the offensive line was also bad. Running back JK Dobbins dropped a few critical passes. Bottom line: Jackson doesn’t deserve all of the blame.

The Ravens as a whole need to do some serious reflecting this off-season on how to move forward, though. This is the second-straight year Baltimore’s been knocked out of the playoffs earlier than expected.