Stephen A. Smith Ranks Top 5 NFL Teams After Week 2

Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has updated his Top 5 power rankings after an informative, and sadly injury-filled, weekend of play.

The top of Smith’s list isn’t a major surprise. The two most dynamic young quarterbacks in the league lead arguably the top two Super Bowl contenders in the AFC, if not the entire league. Smith likes the Baltimore Ravens, who cruised to a 33-16 win over the Houston Texans, over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and company moved to 2-0 on the year, but it wasn’t easy. Los Angeles Chargers rookie Justin Herbert found out he was starting the game due to a surprise Tyrod Taylor injury just moments before the game, and looked very good against the Super Bowl champs. The Chiefs needed an overtime 58-yard field goal by Harrison Butker to win 23-20.

Quarterback play defines the rest of the list as well. Russell Wilson may have entrenched himself as the early MVP favorite with his stellar performance against the New England Patriots. His Seattle Seahawks are in at No. 3, followed by the league’s highest scoring team, the Green Bay Packers led by what looks like a rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams look to be recapturing their form from the 2018 Super Bowl run, and come in at No. 5.

It is hard to argue with Stephen A.’s list so far this year.

There are a host of other 2-0 NFL teams at this point in the season: the Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans in the AFC, and the Arizona Cardinals and Chicago Bears in the NFC. Those teams all have some more questions left to be answered than Stephen A. Smith’s top five, though we are setting up for a very interesting season given all of those contenders.

At least two teams will fall from the ranks of the undefeated next week. The Bills and Rams play in Buffalo at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, while the Ravens host the Chiefs in one of the biggest regular season games of the year on Monday Night Football.