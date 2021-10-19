With Week 7 of the NFL season about to begin, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has released his updated power rankings.

The Arizona Cardinals are at the top of Smith’s list, which makes sense considering they’re the only remaining undefeated team. Despite not having Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline this past weekend, they dropped 37 points on the road against the Cleveland Browns.

Coming in at No. 2 on Smith’s list are the Dallas Cowboys. They’ve been outstanding this season in large part because of star quarterback Dak Prescott. Even though Smith loathes the Cowboys, he can’t deny how impressive they’ve been this fall.

The Los Angeles Rams are currently the third-best team in the NFL, according to Smith. Matthew Stafford was sensational this past Sunday, throwing for 251 yards and four touchdowns against the New York Giants.

Rounding out Smith’s top five this week are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens. The Buccaneers narrowly defeated the Eagles on Thursday Night Football, whereas the Ravens blew out the Chargers in a potential playoff preview.

My top 5 teams right now! pic.twitter.com/bloBOaoCh3 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 19, 2021

Smith’s top five changes after every week of the season, so we should expect a few changes once Week 7 is over.

For now, Smith’s list looks pretty good. However, it’s a bit surprising that he didn’t put the Green Bay Packers in his top five.

Do you agree with Smith’s latest rankings?