Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe How He Feels About Lamar Jackson Situation

The Baltimore Ravens failed to reach an agreement with Lamar Jackson on a long-term contract prior to this Friday's deadline. That means he'll play this season on the final year of his rookie deal.

During the latest episode of ESPN's First Take, Stephen A. Smith reacted to the latest news regarding Jackson.

"I'm not happy about it, that's just me," Smith said. "Lamar Jackson deserves his money, I want him to get his money."

Smith then added that he's nervous about Jackson playing this season without the security of a long-term contract.

"This is one of the most violent sports. It's like a car crash every time you have a collision. For Lamar Jackson to be going out on that field without that long-term contract in excess of $200 million makes me nervous for him."

Eventually, the Ravens will have to sign Jackson to a lucrative deal. He's way too valuable to lose.

Since quarterbacks are being paid more now than ever, the market for an elite player like Jackson will be very rich.

If Jackson has another solid campaign in Baltimore, his asking price could actually increase. That's the benefit of betting on yourself.

The downside, however, is that Jackson could sustain an injury that affects his stock. Hopefully, that's not the case.