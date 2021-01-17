Steve Smith Has A Blunt Message For The Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens’ offensive performance has come under fire from one of the team’s former wide receivers, NFL Network analyst Steve Smith.

For the second year in a row, Baltimore had the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL under quarterback Lamar Jackson and offensive coordinator Greg Roman. However, also for the second-straight year, the Ravens fell short in the AFC Divisional Playoffs, losing last night to the Buffalo Bills 17-3.

After last night’s game, Smith, who never pulls any punches, criticized Baltimore’s passing scheme and Roman’s route combinations. In his estimation, that’s the reason why Jackson, despite winning an MVP in 2019, has not been able to take the leap as a passer in the postseason.

“Greg Roman is a fantastic coordinator. However, that fantastic coordinator needs to start looking for a job somewhere else, because I believe that his time has expired on this offense here,” Smith said. “You want Lamar Jackson to continue to be a stellar quarterback, an MVP-type of quarterback, you have to implement a second notch or a third-level of the passing game that makes it a little bit more complicated.”

"My 6 year old, who is asleep right now, can probably run this offense as well."@CutToIt has some suggestions for the Ravens offense moving forward pic.twitter.com/kZ6lhPQI36 — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) January 17, 2021

It would be a surprise if Baltimore fired Roman this offseason, but we wouldn’t be shocked if they tried to tweak their passing game somewhat and added at least one more weapon on the perimeter.

Jackson completed 14-of-24 passes for 162 yards and a devastating pick-six last night. He eventually left the game and entered concussion protocol.

Tyler Huntley replaced Jackson and finished out the contest, going 6-for-13 for 60 yards and missing Hollywood Brown on what would have been a long touchdown pass to cut the lead to 17-10.