Steve Young Facing Criticism For His Lamar Jackson Comment

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young is facing some criticism for what he said about Wednesday’s Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens game.

The Steelers and the Ravens are scheduled to play each other on Wednesday afternoon. Pittsburgh and Baltimore were originally scheduled to play last Thursday, and then on Sunday. However, the Ravens had a COVID-19 outbreak – which included Lamar Jackson testing positive – and the game continued to be pushed back.

Finally, Baltimore and Pittsburgh are scheduled to play on Wednesday, without Jackson.

Young doesn’t think that should happen.

“A playoff-implication game between the Ravens and the Steelers, in my mind, is a game without Lamar Jackson — needs to be canceled,” Young said on Monday night. “You cannot play that game without Lamar Jackson.”

Unsurprisingly, Young is facing criticism for this contest.

Anyone have any idea what Steve Young was thinking when he said #Ravens v #Steelers couldn’t be played with Lamar Jackson absent? https://t.co/WX4F84JCyc — Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) December 1, 2020

Young is right to say that a Ravens vs. Steelers game without Lamar Jackson has an asterisk. However, several NFL games have had similar situations this season. Teams have had to deal with COVID-19 positive tests, along with major injuries.

Denver just played against New Orleans without all of its quarterbacks.

The Ravens will have to manage without Lamar Jackson on Wednesday. Robert Griffin III is set to start at quarterback for Baltimore.