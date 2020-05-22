Super Bowl-Winning QB Joe Flacco Has Signed With A New Team

On Friday afternoon, Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco signed a deal with a new NFL team.

After spending the latter portion on the 2019 season on the bench, the Denver Broncos moved on from Flacco. Denver released Flacco with a failed physical designation.

He spent a few months on the open market before landing with a new team. This afternoon, his agency released a short statement about their quarterback.

“Congratulations to client Joe Flacco on agreeing to terms on a 1 year deal with the New York Jets,” the agency said. Just a few minutes later, ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced the details of the contract.

“Joe Flacco’s 1-year deal with the Jets is worth $1.5 million that with incentives can bring it to $4.5 million,” Schefter reported.

The veteran quarterback has spent 12 years in the NFL, 11 of which came with the Baltimore Ravens.

After Lamar Jackson took over the starting job during the 2018 season, Flacco was the odd-man out. He signed a deal with the Broncos, but struggled with injuries and was benched in favor of rookie quarterback Drew Lock.

As for the Jets, this is a great signing for an organization that struggled immensely when Sam Darnold missed time during the 2019 season.

New York added rookie quarterback James Morgan and now Flacco to the quarterback room this offseason. The Jets should be better prepared if Darnold misses time this year.