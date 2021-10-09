During Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens rookie Odafe Oweh laid a huge hit on quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Bridgewater left the game and was evaluated for a concussion.

Bridgewater was just 7-for-16 for 65 yards and a touchdown before he was forced out. Drew Lock entered the game, but wasn’t very effective either, completing 12-of-21 passes for 113 yards and an interception. The Ravens would go on to win 23-7.

“There was no ill intent,” Oweh said after the game, per ESPN. “Our mentality is to bring physicality and do everything that we got to do safely, no penalties. I wish Teddy prosperity. I wasn’t trying to do anything dirty.”

Oweh wasn’t given a personal foul penalty on the hit. He didn’t avoid NFL discipline completely though; the league has fined him $11,457 for the play.

Ravens' Odafe Oweh fined $11,457 for hit that concussed Teddy Bridgewater. https://t.co/tfg7uwvWRF — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, the news has been pretty good for the Broncos on the Bridgewater front in the days since. He was cleared to practice on Friday, a strong indication that he’ll be able to go on Sunday for Denver against struggling Pittsburgh Steelers.

Teddy Bridgewater has been effective as starter for Denver, which suffered its first loss last week, this season. On the year, he’s completing an impressive 72.1-percent of his throws for 892 yards, good for an eight yard per attempt average. He has five touchdowns and has not yet thrown an interception.

Ravens-Steelers kicks off at 1 p.m. ET from Heinz Field.

[ProFootballTalk]