The 4 Highest-Rated Rookie RBs In Madden NFL 21

The Madden NFL 21 ratings have been trickling in ahead of its August release. Today we got a look at the highest-rated rookie RBs in the new Madden game, and the numbers are very interesting.

On Monday, FOX College Football revealed the four highest-rated rookie RBs in the upcoming game. Getting the top rating at 75 is Baltimore Ravens rookie and former Ohio State star J.K. Dobbins.

Dobbins went 55th in the 2020 NFL Draft after a record-setting career with the Buckeyes. He was the fifth running back to go off the board, but apparently Electronic Arts felt he was the best all along.

Coming in a tie for second were Detroit Lions rookie D’Andre Swift and Kansas City Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire. They were both given a 74 rating – lower than Dobbins’ despite going ahead of him in the draft.

Taking fourth place was former Wisconsin star turned Indianapolis Colts rookie Jonathan Taylor. He managed a 73 rating in the Madden NFL 21.

Dobbins’ spot at the top of the list should come as little surprise though. He finished top-five in almost every statistical category in 2019, rushing for 2,003 yards and 21 touchdowns. He finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting and set a new single-season Ohio State rushing record in his final game.

But Swift, Edwards-Helaire and Taylor deserve major props as well coming into the league. All three of them were star playmakers for their respective teams in 2019 and bring a wide variety of skills to the NFL.

Did EA get the rookie running back ratings right for Madden NFL 21? Let the debate begin!