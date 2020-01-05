The AFC Divisional Round Playoff Matchups Are Set

It was incredible first day of 2020 playoff football. The Houston Texans beat the Buffalo Bills in an overtime thriller, but the Titans’ monumental upset of New England on Saturday night stole the show.

With Houston and Tennessee advancing, the AFC Divisional Round is set. Next weekend’s AFC Playoff contests offer two more enticing matchups.

The No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens will take on sixth-seeded Tennessee at 8:15 p.m. ET next Saturday night. The Titans once again have to go on the road and play a night game.

The No. 4 seed Texans will travel to second-seeded Kansas City to face the Chiefs at 3:05 p.m. ET in a Sunday afternoon contest. Houston will have to rest up quickly after a gritty, lengthy overtime victory over Buffalo on Saturday.

Both Baltimore and Kansas City will have packed houses, posing another extremely difficult challenge for Tennessee and Houston.

Tennessee and Houston are both coming off late-game victories which could prove to be another major advantage for Baltimore and Kansas City. The Ravens and Chiefs each received a first-round bye, providing extra rest and preparation time.

Next weekend’s Division Round Playoff games will once again be must-watch television.