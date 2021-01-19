The Baltimore Ravens Have Made A Decision On RB Mark Ingram

Two days after making him inactive for a playoff game, the Baltimore Ravens are set to release veteran running back Mark Ingram.

The 31-year-old Ingram had one year left on the three-year contract he signed with Baltimore in 2019, but the Ravens will instead release him and recoup $5 million against the salary cap.

This isn’t too surprising a decision. Even before Baltimore listed Ingram as a healthy scratch for Saturday’s postseason loss against the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens had begun phasing the 11-year vet out of the rotation.

Ingram finished the 2020 regular season with 299 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries in 11 games. Throughout the season, as rookie JK Dobbins established himself and young power runner Gus Edwards continued to play well, Ingram ceded more and more of his workload.

Baltimore is releasing veteran RB Mark Ingram on Tuesday, per league sources. The move will save the Ravens $5 million against the 2021 cap and allow Ingram to get an early jump on free agency. Ingram is healthy and believes he has plenty to offer for 2021. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2021

Knowing such a move was coming, Ingram posted a message to Baltimore fans on social media tonight, thanking them for supporting him.

“I love all the real ones in flock nation that supported me unconditionally and showed love to the boy these last 2 years,” Ingram wrote. ” I’m looking forward to my next opportunity because the best is still ahead.”

Ingram is on the back nine of his career, but because of his experience and professionalism, he’ll likely catch on with a team in a reserve role in free agency.

He can still offer something as a short-yardage back and depth piece.