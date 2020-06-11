The Ravens Have Waived A Free Agent Signing

As we get closer and closer to the start of NFL training camps and preseason, teams are finalizing their rosters. Unfortunately, one Baltimore Ravens player isn’t going to make it to their preseason.

The Ravens announced today that they have waived linebacker Jake Ryan. The former fourth round pick out of Michigan signed with Baltimore as a free agent on May 4.

Ryan played in just two games for the Jacksonville Jaguars this past year. A torn ACL injury from the previous season forced him onto the injury list before the season even started.

He was finally activated by the Jaguars on November 30. But after recording no stats in those two games, the team placed him on injured reserve on December 10.

The Jaguars declined their option on Ryan’s contract at the end of the season, making him a free agent.

It’s a tough break for Ryan, who looked like he was coming into his own as a linebacker in Green Bay during his first two seasons. Ryan started 27 of 45 games in his first three years in Green Bay, recording 213 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and eight QB hits in the process.

Prior to joining the Packers Ryan was a standout linebacker at Michigan, earning first-team All-Big Ten honors in 2014.

Fortunately for Ryan, there’s still some time left before training camp opens. If he’s healthy, he might find enough interest to at least show what he can do in the summer.