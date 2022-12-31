The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 11: A detail of a Baltimore Ravens helmet before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium on January 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster.

Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.

The Ravens will continue to start Tyler Huntley at quarterback during Jackson's absence. The Utah product has 528 passing yards, 113 rushing yards and two total touchdowns this season.

Baltimore has a 2-1 record this season when Huntley starts at quarterback.

Brown will be Baltimore's backup quarterback for Week 17.

In addition to signing Brown to the 53-man roster, the Ravens elevated wide receiver Andy Isabella and defensive tackle Rayshad Nichols from the practice squad.

The Ravens need a win to keep pace with the Bengals in the race for the AFC North.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Steelers game is at 8:20 p.m. ET.