There’s Growing Speculation About Marquise Brown’s Future

Last week, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray made headlines when he deleted all Cardinals-related photos from his Instagram account.

Well, now it’s another star athlete’s turn to do the same thing. Earlier this afternoon, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown deleted all Ravens-related photos from his Instagram account.

He took things a step further, deleting the team from his Twitter biography as well. While it’s unclear exactly what’s happening here, a random rumor appears to have the football world captivated.

A random Twitter user suggested Brown is retiring from football to pursue a career playing video games. While that seems absurd on the surface, it gained enough traction to lure a response from a legitimate NFL analyst.

“Waiting for one of the beat reporters or NFL Network guys to chime in before I believe this, but this is worth at least keeping an eye on,” fantasy football analyst Kyle Yates said.

Waiting for one of the beat reporters or NFL Network guys to chime in before I believe this, but this is worth at least keeping an eye on. https://t.co/NTUUcGVtSS — Kyle Yates (@KyleYNFL) February 16, 2022

One thing is certain, Brown no longer has the Ravens represented on his social media channels. Does this mean he doesn’t want to play for the team any longer?

It’s impossible to tell right now. Earlier this offseason, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta made it clear he wants to keep Brown with the team.

“Marquise was my first pick [as a GM],” DeCosta said. “I think very highly of Marquise. I think he is a talent. I love his personality, his competitiveness, his passion.”

Will he be back with the Ravens next season?