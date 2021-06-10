Todd Gurley Reportedly On Notable Free Agent Visit Today

Todd Gurley is still a free agent with just a little over a month left until training camp. The good news, however, is that he’s slowly starting to draw interest from NFL teams.

In May, the Detroit Lions brought Gurley in for a visit. They were wondering if he’d be a solid fit alongside D’Andrew Swift and Jamaal Williams. Unfortunately for the former All-Pro running back, a deal never materialized

Although there isn’t a huge market for Gurley at this moment, he does have at least one more team interested in acquiring him.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Baltimore Ravens have a visit scheduled with Gurley this Thursday.

Baltimore has a reliable duo at running back in J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards, but Greg Roman’s offense has shown it can utilize three tailbacks at once. Gurley could potentially come in and take on the role that Mark Ingram had.

Former Pro Bowl RB Todd Gurley is visiting the #Ravens today, source said. The former #Rams and #Falcons weapon also recently visited the #Lions. Now it’s Baltimore, which could build on an already stacked backfield. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 10, 2021

Gurley’s best days appear to be behind him at this point in his career.

Last season, Gurley had a career-low 195 carries for 678 yards. It was the first time in his NFL career that he had less than 1,000 yards from scrimmage.

The odds of Gurley magically finding the fountain of youth in Baltimore or Detroit are extremely low. However, he could play a solid role in short-yardage situations.