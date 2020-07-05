Trace McSorley Names ‘Biggest’ Goal For Year 2 Of NFL Career

As a rookie for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019, Trace McSorley got just one snap for the team. Considering that the team had an NFL-best 14-2 record last season, they didn’t exactly need him.

But heading into his second NFL season, McSorley has a big goal in mind. He told Aaron Kasinitz of Penn Live that he plans to work on seeing the field more and helping the team win.

“I want to show coaches that I can help the team on the field this year,” McSorley said. “Last year, being inactive all year — this season, I want to be able to get on the field somehow and help the team, help the team win. That’s the biggest thing.”

The Ravens took McSorley No. 197 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft after a historic college career at Penn State. But as the third-string quarterback on the NFL’s best team, snaps were hard to come by.

Heading into 2020, getting more reps may be all the more difficult with the arrival of former Utah star Tyler Huntley. The undrafted rookie out of Utah had a historic season in 2019, finishing behind only Joe Burrow in completion percentage and third in passing yards per attempt.

But McSorley has a lot of talent, and will have plenty of opportunities to win that reserve job in training camp.

Will Trace McSorley still be a Baltimore Raven at year’s end, or is his NFL career in trouble?