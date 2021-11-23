Trace McSorley Sends Message To Ravens After Signing With New Team

Since Trace McSorley came into the NFL in 2019, he’s only been a member of one organization: the Baltimore Ravens. For three years, the former sixth-round pick has been stashed on the team’s depth chart, looking for any way to earn a bigger opportunity.

However, McSorley will never get the chance for an expanded role in Baltimore, as the Arizona Cardinals signed him off of the Ravens practice squad on Monday.

That means McSorley’s time in Baltimore will come to a close after just two and a half seasons. He never quite got the chance that he hoped for with the organization, spending most of his stint as the third-string quarterback.

Still, he thanked the Ravens for all of the experience and knowledge he gained while with the team.

“Incredibly thankful for my time as a Ravens and the opportunity they gave me to realize a childhood dream. I cherish all the relationships I had with the teammates, coaches, staff and fans there and wish them nothing but the best the rest of the season!” McSorley wrote on Twitter Monday.

McSorley saw time in three games with the Ravens over his 2+ seasons. Last year, he entered two games in relief for Baltimore and threw his only NFL touchdown pass, a 70-yarder to Marquise Brown.

In his first two professional seasons, McSorley completed three of his 10 passes for 90 yards and a score. He added six carries for 18 yards.

It’s unclear exactly what kind of opportunity McSorley will get with the Cardinals in the next few weeks. Arizona has been without Kyler Murray due to a sprained ankle as of late, so it’s possible that the former Penn State product could get some run as the team’s backup.

McSorley will land on the Cardinals’ roster right away, joining Murray, Colt McCoy and Chris Streveler as Arizona’s active quarterbacks.