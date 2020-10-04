The Spun

Watch: Ravens QB Trace McSorley Is Trending On TikTok

Trace McSorley throws a pass against the Jaguars.BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 08: Trace McSorley #7 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In one relatively large corner of the internet, the biggest quarterback in the world is not Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers. It is Baltimore Ravens third-stringer Trace McSorley.

The former Penn State star is evidently very big on the app TikTok. A 2018 internet song about McSorley has been blowing up on the app, and its led to a huge influx in videos about him being posted over the last few days. As far as internet phenomena goes, it is a pretty weird moment, since McSorley has a grand total of one rushing yard as an NFL player in regular season play.

Today, the NFL got in on the fun. The league’s official TikTok page posted a pretty great video of the quarterback, using the song, acknowledging his strange viral fame.

McSorley is behind Jackson and Robert Griffin III on the Ravens’ depth chart, and is not on the active roster most weeks. That doesn’t matter. The TikTok teens love them some Trace.

Matt Freidel, who made the Trace McSorley song during his time at Penn State, has responded to its new viral life. He is not on the app, however.

The McSorley memes are starting to make their way onto the rest of the internet as a result.

Odds are this meme will fade soon enough, but if McSorley happens to find his way into a game in the next few weeks, the internet may catch fire for reasons that we don’t really understand.


