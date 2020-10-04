Watch: Ravens QB Trace McSorley Is Trending On TikTok

In one relatively large corner of the internet, the biggest quarterback in the world is not Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady, or Aaron Rodgers. It is Baltimore Ravens third-stringer Trace McSorley.

The former Penn State star is evidently very big on the app TikTok. A 2018 internet song about McSorley has been blowing up on the app, and its led to a huge influx in videos about him being posted over the last few days. As far as internet phenomena goes, it is a pretty weird moment, since McSorley has a grand total of one rushing yard as an NFL player in regular season play.

Today, the NFL got in on the fun. The league’s official TikTok page posted a pretty great video of the quarterback, using the song, acknowledging his strange viral fame.

McSorley is behind Jackson and Robert Griffin III on the Ravens’ depth chart, and is not on the active roster most weeks. That doesn’t matter. The TikTok teens love them some Trace.

Ravens QB Trace McSorley has become a Tik Tok sensation of sorts, leading the official NFL Tik Tok page to post this. pic.twitter.com/yF49vMd7md — connor (@connor_guercio) October 4, 2020

Matt Freidel, who made the Trace McSorley song during his time at Penn State, has responded to its new viral life. He is not on the app, however.

Lazy so replying all: 1. Yes, I wrote that Trace mcsorley song you just heard on tik talk. U have @lonelyboysunday to thank for bringing it to life 2. No, I don’t have the app 3. Trace is the ultimate competitor, he will start and win in the NFL when his time comes 4. LTFF 🚀 — Matt Freiler (@MattyFreshTV) October 2, 2020

The McSorley memes are starting to make their way onto the rest of the internet as a result.

I think it’s time for a change on my fantasy team, Trace McSorley just built different 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/pijAwOLY6e — Vince🍇🦅 (@Vince_1o7) October 2, 2020

Y’all don’t know about my boy Trace McSorley 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/3Ki7MuzgmG — Vince🍇🦅 (@Vince_1o7) October 2, 2020

Imagine not having Trace McSorley as your QB1. Cbm pic.twitter.com/4bzjH9VHFe — Playoff Waino 🐐🦖🎃😺(big marlins guy) (@kramcakes_04) October 1, 2020

Odds are this meme will fade soon enough, but if McSorley happens to find his way into a game in the next few weeks, the internet may catch fire for reasons that we don’t really understand.