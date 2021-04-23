Trade Talks Reportedly “Heating Up” For 1 Ravens Star

We could see a number of trades before or during the 2021 NFL Draft. One such trade could conceivably see a bonafide star for the Baltimore Ravens moved.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, trade talks are “heating up” within the Ravens organization around two-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown. Per the report, the Ravens recently met with free agent Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva, and might be inclined to bring him on as Brown’s replacement.

Orlando Brown is coming off back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons and has started 42 games for Baltimore. 26 games have been at right tackle and the other 16 were at left tackle.

But with only one year left on his contract, the Ravens don’t appear interested in extending him. The emergence of left tackle Ronnie Stanley and the massive contract extension they gave him may be a big factor in the decision.

My understanding is that with the recent visit of free agent OL Alejandro Villanueva with the #Ravens, and with the NFL Draft less than a week away, that trade talks surrounding Orlando Brown are "heating up," as the countdown to the event continues on. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) April 23, 2021

Orlando Brown was the 83rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s proven to be durable, not missing a game, and can block on both sides of the offensive line.

The Baltimore Ravens have the third-highest projected cap space in the 2022 NFL offseason per OverTheCap. But they’re going to have to use a good chunk of that – maybe as much as half – on an extension for QB Lamar Jackson.

Money, not talent, could be what gets Orlando Brown moved in a trade.

Which team is most likely to acquire the Ravens tackle?