Dez Bryant made his return to the NFL today after nearly three years out of the league. It had been a long road back for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Bryant, who was promoted from the practice squad this week, did see the field on a number of plays for the Ravens in their 24-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. He didn’t catch a pass, but otherwise it was a good day.

“I can’t even describe the feeling,” Bryant tweeted after the game. “I’m thankful…Great team win!”

Plenty of fellow wide receivers were excited for Bryant. One of them, Chiefs star Tyreek Hill, tweeted a message of support for the former Dallas star.

Yes sir 88 https://t.co/d3IS6CiXwP — Ty Hill (@cheetah) November 8, 2020

We’ll see how much of an impact Bryant has for the Ravens moving forward. But again, we’re talking about a guy who hadn’t played in an NFL game since December 2017.

Bryant tore his Achilles days after signing with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 and wound up missing the entire 2019 season as he rehabbed. Just to get back to this point took an incredible amount of effort.

Now wonder Dez is feeling so happy right now.