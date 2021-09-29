Vic Fangio Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Despite boasting one of the NFL’s elite defenses, Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio is wary of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who he faces this weekend.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Fangio was blunt in his assessment of what kind of challenge Jackson offers. He called the former NFL MVP “one of a kind” before adding how thankful he is that’s the case.

“The thing that gets lost because he’s so good at running the ball is he can throw it (very well)…” Fangio said. He then joked, “He’s one of a kind – thank God.”

Jackson and the Ravens boast a top-12 scoring offense and the No. 4 yardage offense thanks in no small part to a huge start to the year. He’s on pace for career highs in both passing yards and rushing yards, and has the Ravens at 2-1.

Vic Fangio and the Denver Broncos have thus far faced winless teams only. Their first three opponents – the New York Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets – are a combined 0-9 and rank in the bottom half of the league offensively.

Facing the Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will be a massive test for the Broncos.

But if they can keep Jackson under wraps in Sunday’s game and move to 4-0, they might be more than just AFC West title contenders.

Will Vic Fangio find a way to beat Lamar Jackson this weekend?