Video: A Fine Is Probably Coming For Ravens Coach John Harbaugh

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is probably going to be the next head coach fined for not wearing his mask on the sideline.

We’ve already seen the league crack down and hand out $100,000 fines to several coaches for violating COVID-19 protocols during games. Harbaugh was caught on camera doing just that in the first quarter tonight.

After Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was called for a questionable tripping penalty which nullified a big play by Lamar Jackson, an irate (and unmasked) Harbaugh was seen on the sideline screaming at an official.

There was definitely no social distancing going on in the clip below either.

#Ravens John Harbaugh will likely get fined $100K fine for violating the NFL's facial mask requirement. @wusa9 @WUSA9sports #RavensFlock Here's what he said before the game: pic.twitter.com/MYiYSj9elH — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 29, 2020

Harbaugh might not be happy with any punishment he’s about to get from the league, but we’d like to bet he’s more upset with how the first half has gone for the Ravens.

Baltimore fell behind early and has produced only three points offensively through two quarters. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by the incomparable Patrick Mahomes, lead the Ravens 27-10 at halftime.

The second half will begin shortly on ESPN.