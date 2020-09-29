The Spun

Video: A Fine Is Probably Coming For Ravens Coach John Harbaugh

John Harbaugh looks as on the coach of the Ravens.BALTIMORE, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Head Coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on from the sidelines during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on November 18, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is probably going to be the next head coach fined for not wearing his mask on the sideline.

We’ve already seen the league crack down and hand out $100,000 fines to several coaches for violating COVID-19 protocols during games. Harbaugh was caught on camera doing just that in the first quarter tonight.

After Ravens tight end Nick Boyle was called for a questionable tripping penalty which nullified a big play by Lamar Jackson, an irate (and unmasked) Harbaugh was seen on the sideline screaming at an official.

There was definitely no social distancing going on in the clip below either.

Harbaugh might not be happy with any punishment he’s about to get from the league, but we’d like to bet he’s more upset with how the first half has gone for the Ravens.

Baltimore fell behind early and has produced only three points offensively through two quarters. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by the incomparable Patrick Mahomes, lead the Ravens 27-10 at halftime.

The second half will begin shortly on ESPN.


