Ravens fans are loving what they’re seeing from former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at Baltimore’s practice on Tuesday.

Dobbins is expected to be a major contributor for the Ravens’ offense this upcoming season. The former Buckeye was a star at Ohio State – he ran for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns last season for OSU. Baltimore selected Dobbins with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as a result.

Dobbins is already making a major impression at the Ravens’ offense. The former Buckeye made a terrific catch in the end-zone on Tuesday.

Fortunately, the Ravens caught Dobbins’ catch on video for the rest of us to enjoy. Take a look at Dobbins’ touchdown reception in the video below.

If J.K. Dobbins can remain healthy, the Ravens’ offense is going to be unstoppable. Baltimore was already nearly unstoppable last season with Lamar Jackson under center.

The dual-threat quarterback threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns and ran for an additional 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground last season. Jackson won the 2020 NFL MVP as a result of his contributions.

The Ravens went 14-2 last year, earning the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs. Unfortunately, Baltimore couldn’t make it out of the second round, losing to the Tennessee Titans.

Jackson, Dobbins and the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. We’ll see how the offense improves with Dobbins in the backfield.