Video: Joe Buck Had 1 Of The Most-Blatant Jinxes Ever Tonight

On Tuesday night, the Baltimore Ravens hosted the Dallas Cowboys in the final game of Week 13 of the 2020 season.

Dallas opened the game with a field goal on its first drive of the game. Baltimore responded with a touchdown to take a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

The Cowboys fought back with a touchdown of their own to take the lead back, making it 10-7. On the next Ravens possession, the team lined up for a 31-yard field goal. Star kicker Justin Tucker drilled the field goal, which would have tied the game.

Unfortunately, the Ravens were called for delay of game, which pushed the team back five yards. Despite the added distance, play-by-play announcer Joe Buck and color analyst Troy Aikman were convinced Tucker would make the kick.

In fact, Buck suggested there’s no such thing as the announcer’s jinx.

Tucker went on to miss the kick.

Check it out.

they tried to jinx him and 🤐 pic.twitter.com/ESwUirzSzD — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) December 9, 2020

Oops!

It’s one of the most blatant announcer’s jinxes in sports history. Buck and Aikman didn’t even entertain the thought that Tucker could miss the field goal.

To be fair, Tucker is the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL. He had a streak of 70-consecutive made field goals under 40 yards – which this field goal attempt was.

Despite the jinx, Tucker came back later in the first half and drilled a 35-yard field goal right down the middle.

Baltimore leads 17-10.