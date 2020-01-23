Video: Lamar Jackson Hits Awesome Trick Shot At Pro Bowl

If he had his way, Lamar Jackson wouldn’t be playing in this year’s Pro Bowl because he’d be getting ready to play in the Super Bowl. However, after an early playoff loss, the presumptive league MVP is in Orlando for the annual showcase.

The actual Pro Bowl game isn’t until Sunday, but Jackson is getting the chance to show off his copious talents in the Skills Showdown today. Jackson demonstrated his arm strength and accuracy with a pretty neat trick shot.

From 50 yards away, the second-year pro hit the crossbar on the dot.

Lamar Jackson. Going for the crossbar. From FIFTY YARDS OUT. 😮@lj_era8 📺: 2020 #ProBowlSkills Showdown | TONIGHT 9PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/Z352iCyBSl — NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2020

Tonight’s Pro Bowl Skills Showdown features five separate competitions: Thread the Needle, Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, Precision Passing and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

You can catch the action on ESPN tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.