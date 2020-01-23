The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Video: Lamar Jackson Hits Awesome Trick Shot At Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson dropping back for a pass for the Baltimore Ravens.CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rolls out to pass during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

If he had his way, Lamar Jackson wouldn’t be playing in this year’s Pro Bowl because he’d be getting ready to play in the Super Bowl. However, after an early playoff loss, the presumptive league MVP is in Orlando for the annual showcase.

The actual Pro Bowl game isn’t until Sunday, but Jackson is getting the chance to show off his copious talents in the Skills Showdown today. Jackson demonstrated his arm strength and accuracy with a pretty neat trick shot.

From 50 yards away, the second-year pro hit the crossbar on the dot.

Tonight’s Pro Bowl Skills Showdown features five separate competitions: Thread the Needle, Gridiron Gauntlet, Best Hands, Precision Passing and Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball.

You can catch the action on ESPN tonight at 9 p.m. ET.

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.