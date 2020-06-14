Video: Lamar Jackson Gave Ravens Fans A Scare Today

Lamar Jackson is coming off one of the best seasons for an offensive player in NFL history, so the Baltimore Ravens have high expectations for him in 2020.

Of course, meeting those expectations will largely be contingent on avoiding injury. So you can imagine that a few Ravens fans’ hearts skipped a beat when they saw a video of him today.

An Instagram video of Jackson playing football on the beach shows him scrambling on the sand with his usual finesse. But at the end of the scramble, he rushes into the water and nearly hits a jet ski before falling into the water.

It’s hard to tell based on the footage if he actually does make contact with the jet ski. But it certainly looks like he manages to leap over it.

Even so, nearly colliding with a massive piece of machinery like that is bound to scare some people.

Jackson is coming off a record-setting NFL MVP campaign in which he broke the single-season rushing record for a QB. He threw for a league-leading 36 touchdowns on a 9-percent touchdown rate.

On the ground, he led the league with 6.9 yards per carry en route to shattering Michael Vick’s record with 1,206 yards.

The Ravens went 14-2 in the regular season, their best regular season record ever, but were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Tennessee Titans.