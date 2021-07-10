Video Of NFL Player While Wife Is In Labor Went Viral

There are truly no days off for NFL players. On Friday night, a video of Kevin Zeitler practicing his lineman drills at a hospital went viral.

Zeitler was working on his pass-blocking sets while his wife, Sara, was in labor. She posted the video on Twitter with the following caption: “Meanwhile I was in labor, Kevin Zeitler did pass sets in the hospital.”

NFL fans are quite glad that Sara filmed Kevin working on his sets because it’s one of the best videos we’ve ever seen.

This video was obviously taken before Kevin and Sara welcomed their daughter Parker Lou to the Zeitler family this week.

Here’s the video of Zeitler going viral:

Meanwhile while I was in labor, @kzeit70 did pass sets in the hospital 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ktc1s8eYjD — Sara Zeitler (@Mrs_S_Zeitler) July 10, 2021

Earlier this offseason, Zeitler signed a a three-year, $22.5 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens. He allowed two sacks and four quarterback pressures during the 2020 season with the New York Giants.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh raved about Zeitler in a recent interview, saying the veteran guard is “all ball, all the time.”

Judging by this video, Zeitler is clearly “all ball, all the time” when it comes to his work ethic. That should make Lamar Jackson very happy, as he’ll have reliable veterans protecting him this upcoming season.