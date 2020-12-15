Video Shows John Harbaugh’s Postgame Message To Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski earned John Harbaugh’s respect on Monday Night Football last night.

The much-improved Browns delivered the Ravens a major scare Monday night, almost delivering a knockout blow to Baltimore’s playoff hopes. But Cleveland simply ran out of possessions when Justin Tucker nailed a 55-yard field goal for the go-ahead score to give the Ravens a win.

The Browns may have lost, but they earned plenty of respect from fans, analysts, players and coaches around the league. Harbaugh is the latest to praise Stefanski for the job he’s done in Cleveland this season.

Harbaugh even told Stefanski maybe the Ravens and Browns could rematch in the playoffs, that is if Baltimore can “win some games” in these last few weeks.

John Harbaugh to Kevin Stefanski: “Hey, that was one of the greatest games in history right there. … Maybe we’ll see you in the playoffs, if we can win some games.” (via @NFLFilms) pic.twitter.com/CnWNOZ6v8n — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 15, 2020

It’s looking more and more likely the AFC Playoffs could feature three teams out of the AFC North. The Steelers are in, even if they fall apart here these last few weeks of the season.

The Browns also appear to be safely in the mix, thanks to a 9-4 record (which is currently good for fifth in the AFC Playoff seedings). Baltimore, meanwhile, still has a bit of work to do, but Monday night was a step in the right direction.

The Ravens are currently 8-5 and on the playoff bubble. Another win and a Miami loss would slide Baltimore into the playoff mix.

Based on the way the Ravens played Monday night, there’s a good chance they’ll be in the playoffs come January.