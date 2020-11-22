Video Shows Why John Harbaugh Was Furious With Titans

Things got pretty heated between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens before kickoff on Sunday afternoon. Here’s what happened.

Tennessee and Baltimore obviously have a history. The Titans knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs in the AFC Divisional Round last season. Today’s game was expected to be heated.

Unsurprisingly, it was.

Several Titans players made a point to head to the midfield logo in Baltimore before kickoff on Sunday afternoon. The Ravens – and specifically head coach John Harbaugh – did not like this. Harbaugh and Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler had to be restrained from one other.

Here’s video of the heated moment:

Video of #Ravens HC John Harbaugh and #Titans CB Malcolm Butler going back-and-forth pregame. pic.twitter.com/RwU4Hbxrde — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 22, 2020

The Titans held a pregame meeting on the Ravens’ midfield logo shortly before kickoff. Clearly, this did not sit well with Harbaugh, who made a point to clear them out.

Things escalated from there, with Harbaugh going nose-to-nose with a Titans player. Mike Vrabel then had words with Harbaugh.

The Titans had a meeting at midfield before their matchup against the Ravens. John Harbaugh walked out and shared some words with CB Malcolm Butler. pic.twitter.com/aSdk6cZrLp — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 22, 2020

Hopefully things don’t escalate too much during the game itself.

Baltimore and Tennessee have kicked off. The AFC Divisional Round playoff rematch is airing on CBS. You don’t want to miss this one.