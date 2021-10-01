The Spun

Von Miller Has Brutally Honest Admission About Facing Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson dropping back for a pass for the Baltimore Ravens.CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rolls out to pass during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Denver Broncos may boast one of the best defenses in the NFL right now, but they haven’t faced a quarterback quite like Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson this season.

Heading into this week’s matchup, Broncos pass rusher Von Miller had some thoughts on facing the former MVP.

Appearing on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, Miller spoke about the challenge of facing Jackson. He admitted that he’s never faced anyone like the 2018 first-round pick, nor has there been another quarterback like him.

Miller explained that every time they turn on the tape for basic game film, it’s like watching a highlight reel. He believes that Jackson a one-of-a-kind player.

“He’s a once in a lifetime player. There is not another player in the whole world that plays football like Lamar Jackson,” Miller said.

Miller himself has never faced Lamar Jackson, but hopes to extend his current streak of games with a sack against him this weekend.

The numbers alone bear out how unique Lamar Jackson is to the NFL landscape. He current leads the NFL in post yards per completion and yards per rushing attempt – an NFL first.

Combine that with Jackson being on pace for career highs in both passing yards and rushing yards, and you have a special talent that the NFL simply hasn’t seen before.

The Broncos-Ravens game will be played this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. EST and will air on CBS.

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.