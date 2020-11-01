Watch: It’s Getting Pretty Chippy Between Steelers, Ravens

The Steelers-Ravens rivalry has been one of the NFL’s best for over a decade now. And upon renewing their rivalry in Week 8, they brought the chipiness back with them.

During the game, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters made contact with Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson on a passing play. Peters would not let up, and the two quickly started swinging at one another.

Things escalated when Peters headbutted Johnson with the crown of his helmet. At that point Ravens defender Matthew Judon got involved and tried to separate Johnson from his teammate.

Unfortunately, despite trying to be the voice of reason between Peters and Johnson, Judon got the short end of the stick. After making contact with an official, Judon was ejected from the game.

Neither Peters nor Johnson were ejected, though.

Offsetting penalties but Matthew Judon gets ejected for making contact with official pic.twitter.com/TzPcIW1orO — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 1, 2020

Pittsburgh and Baltimore are two of the best teams in the NFL right now. The Steelers are the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team at 6-0. But Baltimore are hot on their tails at 5-1.

The way things have been going in the first half though, Pittsburgh’s undefeated run could be coming to an end soon. Baltimore leads 17-7 at halftime, and Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger has been having some trouble with his throwing arm.

Between the stakes and how close the game is, it’s no surprise that the two teams are getting chippy.

Since the AFC North was formed in 2002, the Steelers and Ravens have dominated the division. They’ve won the division a combined 14 times, making 20 playoff appearances in that span.

Which of these teams will come out on top in the AFC North?