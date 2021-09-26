Watch: Justin Tucker Breaks NFL Record For Longest Field Goal

Earlier Sunday afternoon, football fans were stunned to see Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker miss a 49-yard field goal.

The most accurate kicker in NFL history almost never misses. In fact, he’s made over 90-percent of his kicks, which is far and away the best mark in NFL history.

Despite getting some negative headlines earlier today, Tucker redeemed himself in incredible fashion a few hours later. Trailing 17-16 with only a few seconds left on the clock the Ravens drove into field goal range.

Well, kind of. With only three seconds left on the clock, the Ravens line up for a 66-yard field goal attempt. Tucker gave it everything he had and sat back and watched as the ball sailed towards the uprights.

Tucker’s kick clanked off the iron through the uprights for an NFL record 66-yard made field goal.

DID THAT JUST HAPPEN?!?! JUSTIN TUCKER 66-YARD FIELD GOAL FOR THE WIN! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/LyHkSUiwk9 — NFL (@NFL) September 26, 2021

It’s not often that a kicker will get votes for the Hall of Fame, but Justin Tucker should be a lock to get in at this point.

He’ll likely leave the game as the most accurate kicker in NFL history with the longest field goal in NFL history.