Watch: Lamar Jackson Throws A Bad Interception Early

If the Baltimore Ravens want to avoid a repeat of last year’s playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, they will need Lamar Jackson to get going.

Jackson’s first quarter this afternoon in Nashville was not one to remember. He was 2-for-4 passing for 24 yards, but one of those misfires was an awful interception.

The throw was well-behind Jackon’s intended target, landing in the arms of Tennessee Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler. This is Butler’s first playoff interception since his clinching one in Super Bowl XLIX.

Here’s the play.

Lamar Jackson throws an INT to Malcolm Butler 😬 (via @Titans)pic.twitter.com/VaqwiWH8DJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2021

Tennessee tacked on a field goal following Butler’s pick. The Titans took a 7-0 lead on a touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown.

Baltimore has crossed midfield at the start of the second quarter, looking to cut into the Titans’ advantage. Given the Ravens’ reliance on the run, they don’t want to dig too big a hole.

You can catch Titans-Ravens on ESPN.