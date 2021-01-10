Watch: The Ravens’ Interception Celebration Is Going Viral

The Baltimore Ravens have won their first playoff game in the Lamar Jackson era thanks to a huge interception against the Tennessee Titans today.

Down 20-13 with two minutes to go, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill tried to throw a deep pass into the middle of the field. But his target, Kalif Raymond, fell to the ground, and the ball was picked off by Ravens CB Marcus Peters.

Peters returned the ball a solid 14 yards downfield and into Titans territory. But he decided to rub it in the Titans’ faces a little.

With his Ravens teammates at his side, Peters went to the Titans logo in the middle of the field and took a bow from it. The result was a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty that pushed the Ravens back into their own territory.

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/7M5iFrtHvC — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) January 10, 2021

Fortunately for Peters, Lamar Jackson kept him from paying for that mistake. He drove the Ravens down the field 46 yards, picking up some vital first downs along the way.

A few kneeldowns later, Lamar Jackson was holding up the football in celebration as they won 20-13.

The Ravens will now watch and wait as their AFC North division rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns do battle later today. If the Steelers win, the Ravens will head to Arrowhead Stadium to play the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend. A Browns win will send the Ravens to Orchard Park for a showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

And they have Marcus Peters to thank in a big way for that.