When Jason Pierre-Paul Will Make Debut For Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens officially signed edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to their roster on Monday. Though he has been with the team for less than a week, he'll see the field fairly soon.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Pierre-Paul revealed that he plans on playing this weekend against the Buffalo Bills.

"I'll be ready this Sunday," Pierre-Paul told reporters. "I'll definitely be ready."



Talk about making an immediate impact for your new team.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently talked about getting Pierre-Paul as soon as possible.

“He looked good today,” Harbaugh said Wednesday. “He took a number of reps, I don’t think he took every rep, but he took as many reps out there as we had for him. He looked good, we’ll see the tape. The process is to get him out there as fast as we can. We’ll shoot for this week, we’ll see if we can do it. If we can’t do it, it’ll be next week or whenever we can do it.”

Pierre-Paul, 33, spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Last season, he had 31 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.