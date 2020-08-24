Why Earl Thomas Was Reportedly Late To A Ravens Meeting

Earl Thomas had a number of troubling incidents prior to his outburst during the Ravens’ Friday practice that led to his eventual release.

Baltimore has elected to move on from the former star safety. Not only has Thomas not lived up to his billing on-the-field. He’s also been involved in several troubling incidents that shed more light as to why the organization elected to move on from the former All-Pro safety.

Just days before his release, Thomas was late to a team meeting. Tardiness isn’t accepted too well in the NFL, unless there’s a valid excuse. What was Thomas’ excuse for being late? He had to get his car washed.

The Ravens explained to Thomas multiple times his conduct was not acceptable and could lead to his eventual release. Thomas’ actions during Baltimore’s Friday practice proved to be the nail in the coffin. Thomas is now out of work.

Two days before his practice altercation with teammate Chuck Clark, Earl Thomas said he was late to a meeting because… he had to get his car washed. From earlier on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/xTyG8TtkED — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) August 24, 2020

We now have a much better understanding as to why the Ravens moved on from Earl Thomas in a hurry.

“This goes back to the beginning of his tenure with the Ravens because it was bad last year, too,” said NFL insider Michael Silver. “He was late. He missed meetings. They warned him after he got fined repeatedly, ‘Look, at this point this is going to be conduct detrimental which would affect your contract.’ . . . A couple of days before the altercation with Chuck Clark, he had complained that he needed more time between practice and meetings, and then explained he was late to meetings because he had to get his car washed that day.”

It looks like the Ravens have been frustrated for some time now.

Fortunately, Baltimore can now move on from this entire ordeal.