Former Ravens Player Explains Why Wide Receivers Don't Want To Play In Baltimore

The Baltimore Ravens have arguably the most exciting quarterback in the NFL in Lamar Jackson. However, they don't exactly have a prolific passing attack.

During a recent one-on-one interview with Tyler Dunne, former Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead IV commented on the team's offensive scheme.

Snead, who also played under Jon Gruden and Sean Payton, believes Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman needs to add more creativity to the passing game.

"Yeah, it’s tough. When we’re comparing Greg Roman to a Sean Payton offense or Greg Roman to a Jon Gruden offense, it’s like night and day. There’s a lot more creativity in the passing game," Snead told Dunne. "If the Ravens had more creativity in the passing game and they put more emphasis on it during the season, I think more receivers would be open to coming. Because Lamar is a great player to play with. He’s all about the team. He’s fun. He brings the energy every single day. You want to play with quarterbacks like that. But the system pushes guys away."

Snead continued: "That’s why the Ravens are always drafting two receivers every year. They keep them young. They keep them locked in on contracts, but for an older veteran guy coming in, he might get one shot to do this. I don’t know if the Ravens are going to be that one shot for them unless you’re a tight end or a big-bodied receiver who can win those 50/50 balls."

In three seasons with the Ravens, Snead had 126 receptions for 1,422 yards and nine touchdowns. For comparison's sake, he had 149 catches for 1,971 yards during a three-year stretch with the New Orleans Saints.

Snead, 29, remains a free agent at this time. He told Dunne that he's ready to sign with an NFL team.