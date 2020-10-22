Yannick Ngakoue Has A 2-Word Message For The Ravens

In a surprise trade, the Minnesota Vikings sent former Pro Bowl pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens today. Now that he’s gone from one of the league’s worst teams to one of its best, he’s not looking back.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday morning, Ngakoue had a two-word message for his new team. “Ravens Flock,” Ngakoue wrote, adding a checkered flag emoji for good measure.

The former Pro Bowler was one of the few bright spots on the Vikings’ 1-5 start. Through six games he has 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, five tackles for loss and seven QB hits.

Ngakoue already has more sacks than any member of the Baltimore Ravens pass rush. There’s little doubt he’ll augment their pass rush in an increasingly tight AFC North.

Yannick Ngakoue has had an interesting 2020 to say the least. The team slapped him with the franchise tag in March, just days after he expressed public wishes to be traded. Then he got into a pretty heated spat on social media with the Jacksonville Jaguars’ owner over a contract dispute.

After a long stare down, Jacksonville traded their 2017 Pro Bowler to the Vikings for a 2021 second-round pick and a conditional fifth-round pick on August 31.

Ngakoue’s stay in Minnesota lasted less than two months before he was moved again. He’s still waiting on his contract extension though.

Will Ngakoue reach double-digit sacks or another Pro Bowl now that he’s with the Ravens?