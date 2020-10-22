NFL World Reacts To The Vikings-Ravens Trade

Yannick Ngakoue spent a large portion of the last year trying to force a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just a few weeks into his tenure with his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, he is on the move again, as the team has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ngakoue is off to a solid start this year, at least statistically, with five sacks in six games for the Vikings. The team itself has limped out of the gate, with 1-5 record. With the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both off to strong starts to the 2020 season, and the NFC just generally looking pretty deep, a lot would have to go right for the Vikings to make the playoffs this year.

Still, it is surprising to see Minnesota cut bait so quickly. The six weeks of Ngakoue come at a steep price as well. The team is getting back a third rounder and conditional fifth-round pick, after dealing a second-rounder and conditional fifth to get him. They move down a round at the top of the NFL Draft for less than half a season of a very good defensive end.

It’s not a great look for the Vikings, all things considered. It also makes the Baltimore Ravens defense that much more terrifying. Apparently, that was one of the franchises he was hoping to head to out of the gate.

Baltimore has attempted to acquire Yannick Ngakoue multiple times in recent months; Ngakoue hoped to land in Baltimore all along. He grew up in Bowie, Md., starred at Maryland, then was drafted by Jacksonville. Baltimore is his third team in three months, but what he wanted. https://t.co/B3NQfDaRqG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

Baltimore now will pair together DEs Yannick Ngakoue and Calais Campbell, who as @EpKap pointed out, both started the 2017 AFC Championship Game for the Jaguars. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2020

The Ravens remain a major Super Bowl contender, largely on the backs of their defensive stars. The Ravens offense has put up some points, but it doesn’t look nearly as potent as it did during Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019. They’re still rounding into form on that end of the ball, but the defense appears to be elite once again. Adding a sack artist like Ngakoue makes them all the more scary.

The Vikings have traded Yannick Ngakoue to the Ravens in exchange for a 2021 3rd round pick and a 2022 conditional 5th round pick. He is 1 of 4 players with 5 sacks and 2 forced fumbles this season. BAL already ranks T-2nd in sacks (22) and 5th in pressure pct (34%) this season pic.twitter.com/Fzc3tLgpHC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 22, 2020

An updated look at the Ravens’ front seven when fully healthy:

OLB: Yannick Ngakoue

DE: Calais Campbell

NT: Brandon Williams

DE: Derek Wolfe

OLB: Matt Judon

ILB: Patrick Queen

ILB: L.J. Fort Plus one of the best secondaries in the NFL 🔥 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 22, 2020

As for the Vikings, it looks like we may be on the precipice of a major sell-off. The team has been pretty consistent over the last few years, but have been unable to get over the hump, all while paying Kirk Cousins like a franchise quarterback, while his production hasn’t matched. They may not be entering a full rebuild, but that is certainly a possiibility here.

A few thoughts on what trading the Vikings trading Yannick Ngakoue means: • It's an objective misfire by the front office. Not only do they move down from the early 2nd to the late third, but they lose $9.5M in cap and only save $2.5M after bonus and salary already paid — Nick Olson (@NickOlsonNFL) October 22, 2020

The Vikings basically gave up what’s likely to be an early second-round pick for what’s likely to be a late third-round pick for six games of Ngakoue. That’s the cost of evaluating your team wrong. Vikings thought they’d be in the playoff hunt. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 22, 2020

Asked whether the Vikings are in a rebuild, Rick Spielman pointed out that the team has two good WRs, an emerging TE in Irv Smith, and a really good running back. "I don’t know if you’d call that a rebuild or not," Spielman said. — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) October 22, 2020

The Eagles and Vikings are great examples of why teams need to capitalize on their Super Bowl windows. They can slam shut quickly. Life moves fast in the NFL. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) October 22, 2020

As for Yannick Ngakoue himself, this is a nice homecoming. He is a Washington, D.C. native and played his college ball at Maryland. He has to be happy today.