NFL World Reacts To The Vikings-Ravens Trade

Yannick Ngakoue on the field during a game for the Jacksonville Jaguars.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 01: Yannick Ngakoue #91 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during the second quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at TIAA Bank Field on December 01, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Yannick Ngakoue spent a large portion of the last year trying to force a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Just a few weeks into his tenure with his new team, the Minnesota Vikings, he is on the move again, as the team has agreed to a deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Ngakoue is off to a solid start this year, at least statistically, with five sacks in six games for the Vikings. The team itself has limped out of the gate, with 1-5 record. With the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears both off to strong starts to the 2020 season, and the NFC just generally looking pretty deep, a lot would have to go right for the Vikings to make the playoffs this year.

Still, it is surprising to see Minnesota cut bait so quickly. The six weeks of Ngakoue come at a steep price as well. The team is getting back a third rounder and conditional fifth-round pick, after dealing a second-rounder and conditional fifth to get him. They move down a round at the top of the NFL Draft for less than half a season of a very good defensive end.

It’s not a great look for the Vikings, all things considered. It also makes the Baltimore Ravens defense that much more terrifying. Apparently, that was one of the franchises he was hoping to head to out of the gate.

The Ravens remain a major Super Bowl contender, largely on the backs of their defensive stars. The Ravens offense has put up some points, but it doesn’t look nearly as potent as it did during Lamar Jackson’s MVP season in 2019. They’re still rounding into form on that end of the ball, but the defense appears to be elite once again. Adding a sack artist like Ngakoue makes them all the more scary.

As for the Vikings, it looks like we may be on the precipice of a major sell-off. The team has been pretty consistent over the last few years, but have been unable to get over the hump, all while paying Kirk Cousins like a franchise quarterback, while his production hasn’t matched. They may not be entering a full rebuild, but that is certainly a possiibility here.

As for Yannick Ngakoue himself, this is a nice homecoming. He is a Washington, D.C. native and played his college ball at Maryland. He has to be happy today.


About Dan Lyons

Dan is an Editor at The Spun.