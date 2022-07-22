Ben Roethlisberger: Former Steelers GM Didn't Want Me To Return In 2021

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines during the third quarter in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field on September 26, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

For the first time since 2004, the Pittsburgh Steelers will not have Ben Roethlisberger as their starting quarterback.

Roethlisberger recently opened up about his final year with the Steelers in an interview with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Although he's at peace with his decision, Roethlisberger admit that he didn't feel a whole lot of love from the front office prior to the start of the 2021 season.

That's because Roethlisberger claims former Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert wasn't on board with him coming back for another year.

"It was mostly Kevin [Colbert]. He was ready to move on," Roethlisberger said. "I think Mike [Tomlin] was a little ready to move on, but I think he was OK with me coming back. I think Mr. [Art] Rooney really wanted me to come back last year to play. …

“I thought I went out on my terms. I never wanted to stay too long. I know some people might think I did. ‘You stayed last year.’ But I thought I played pretty well last year, to be honest. My arm feels like I still could go out and play. I’m pretty confident I could still play. But it’s every day. It’s mental. Not having to prepare for camp and the season has been the biggest blessing for me. I’m fine with where I’m at with everything."

Roethlisberger finished his final season with 3,740 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Despite how things ended for Roethlisberger, there's no doubt that he'll go down as a fan favorite in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers revamped their quarterback room in the offseason, drafting Kenny Pickett and signing Mitch Trubisky.