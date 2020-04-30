1 Team Is Getting Mentioned The Most For QB Andy Dalton

On Thursday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals finally made a decision on veteran quarterback Andy Dalton.

After drafting former LSU star quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick, the Bengals released Dalton. As a free agent, the former second-round pick can sign anywhere he wants.

Immediately after the news dropped that Dalton is a free agent, fans started linking him to the New England Patriots. However, a different NFL team has reportedly emerged as the favorite to land the former starter.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the trade market for Dalton wasn’t very strong, but one team showed interest. The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly interested in the former Bengals quarterback.

Though Andy Dalton's trade market was not particularly strong before his release, the Jaguars did show interest in recent weeks, per source. Sets the stage for a potential Jay Gruden-Dalton reunion in Jax. Patriots did not show strong interest before, though that could change. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 30, 2020

Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden coached Dalton for three seasons to start his NFL career. Dalton had his most successful season under Gruden in 2013, throwing for over 4,200 yards and a career-high 33 touchdowns.

That season propelled Gruden to become the head coach of the Washington Redskins, where he coached for six seasons.

Dalton leaves Cincinnati as a three-time Pro Bowler with 31,594 passing yards, 204 touchdowns and 118 interceptions.

If he leaves for Jacksonville, he’ll have to compete with Gardner Minshew, who just chased Nick Foles out of town.

Where will Dalton land next?