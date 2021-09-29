Over the weekend, the Cincinnati Bengals dominated their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 24-10 victory.

They did so without star wide receiver Tee Higgins, who has been battling through a shoulder injury. Unfortunately, the Bengals will be without his services again in Week 4.

According to Bengals insider Ben Baby, Higgins was out of practice again this week and didn’t have the time to get healthy. It’s unfortunate for the Bengals, who are playing on a short week.

Higgins isn’t the only loss for Cincinnati this week, though. Safety Jessie Bates has also been ruled out for the Thursday night contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Higgins played most of the Bengals’ snaps in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears. He had six receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown in the 20-17 loss.

The week before, Higgins had four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Cincinnati won that game in overtime, 27-24.

Without Higgins on the field, former No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow will rely heavily on wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase. The latter has flourished so far in his rookie season, catching four touchdown passes in his first three games.

He also leads the team in receiving with 220 yards so far.

Cincinnati and Jacksonville kick off on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on the NFL Network.