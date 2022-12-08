2 Key Bengals Players Were Added To Injury Report

CINCINNATI, OH - OCTOBER 07: A general view of Paul Brown Stadium during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals on October 7, 2012 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

It's never fun for NFL fans when they see players unexpectedly added to their team's midweek injury report.

On Thursday, the Cincinnati Bengals listed wide receiver Tee Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard as being "limited" in practice due to injuries. Neither player was on the injury report on Wednesday.

Higgins is dealing with a hamstring issue, while Hubbard's calf is apparently bothering him. The good news for Bengals fans is both players at least participated somewhat in today's session.

Tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) was the only Bengal who didn't do any work this afternoon.

Higgins leads the Bengals in receptions (60) and receiving yards (861) and has also caught five touchdowns. Hubbard, meanwhile, has recorded 51 tackles and 5.5 sacks on the year.

Cincinnati (8-4) is tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the AFC North. The Bengals will face another divisional rival, the Cleveland Browns, this weekend.