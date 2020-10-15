A.J. Green Addresses His Future In Cincinnati After Sideline Video

Over the weekend, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green received heavy criticism for his lack of effort on the field.

Green was the intended receiver on a terribly thrown pass from rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. The ball sailed over Green and was intercepted by Marcus Peters.

As Peters ran the interception back, Green could be seen lallygagging in the background – making no effort to tackle the Ravens corner. Not long after that, a video appeared on social media that appeared to show Green saying “trade me” to a teammate.

On Thursday afternoon, reporters asked Green about that moment on the sideline. The veteran wide receiver said the video of him appearing to say the team should trade him isn’t accurate.

According to Bengals reporter Ben Baby, Green said he was frustrated by his play.

A.J. Green said the video of him appearing to say the team should trade him wasn't accurate. Green did admit to being frustrated, however. — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 15, 2020

Green is used to being the No. 1 receiver on the offense. However, he’s fallen behind fellow wideouts Tyler Boyd and rookie Tee Higgins.

In fact, Green has fewer receptions and receiving yards than running back Joe Mixon. Despite his lack of production, Green said he’s not worried about the team forcing passes his way.

“I’m just happy to be back out there,” he said. “I know it’s going to come over time. I don’t want them to force me anything.”

Cincinnati travels to Indianapolis for a matchup with the Colts on Sunday afternoon.