A.J. Green Has A Prediction For Joe Burrow After Today’s Loss

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a tough one on Sunday, blowing a big lead to the Indianapolis Colts, but rookie quarterback Joe Burrow continues to give fans hope for the future.

Cincinnati lead Indianapolis, 21-0, early in Sunday afternoon’s game. However, the young Bengals were not able to hold onto the lead, as they eventually lost, 31-27.

Burrow had a chance to win the game late, as the Bengals had the ball inside the Colts’ 50-yard line with less than a minute to play. Unfortunately for Cincinnati, the game ended on a Burrow interception.

Still, it was another impressive performance for Burrow, who’s playing behind a shaky offensive line. The former LSU Tigers star finished the game with 313 passing yards. It’s the fourth 300-plus yard passing game in six tries for Burrow.

Bengals star wide receiver A.J. Green had some major praise for Burrow despite the loss. He made quite the prediction following today’s performance.

“Joe is going to be a great one,” he told reporters.

A.J. Green with high praise for rookie QB Joe Burrow after a bounceback week: "Joe is going to be a great one." — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) October 18, 2020

Bengals fans have to love hearing that.

Now, Cincinnati, get your young quarterback some legit protection on the offensive line. The Bengals need to draft an offensive lineman (or two or three) at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Burrow behind a legitimate offensive line could truly be a star.